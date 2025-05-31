Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 174,900 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.51% of AXT worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in AXT by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.96. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AXT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

