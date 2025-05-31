Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 28,200 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Luxfer

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $90,209.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,846.51. This trade represents a 23.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Further Reading

