Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 29,000 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CECO. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 87,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Expect Equity LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $135,264.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,539. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.53 million, a PE ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

