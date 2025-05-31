Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 300 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCBG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

