Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,700 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In related news, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.