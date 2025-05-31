Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 700 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $112.46 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $334.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average is $165.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMR. Wall Street Zen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMR

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.