Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 8,500 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,087 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,882,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 3,716,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 972,997 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,490,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 507,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,829,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

DAWN opened at $6.39 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAWN

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $87,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,313.62. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $26,805.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,346.06. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,725 shares of company stock worth $167,299 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.