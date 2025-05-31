Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,733,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after acquiring an additional 212,055 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $127,810.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,232.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,944.72. This represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

