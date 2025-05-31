Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AKR opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.94, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

