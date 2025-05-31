Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.03% of Seanergy Maritime worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

