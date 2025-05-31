Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 158,672 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 179.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,672 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $423.48 million, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 1.11. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

