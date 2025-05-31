Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 17,106 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Perrigo by 6,828.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,614,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,667 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Perrigo by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,097,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 578,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -88.55%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

