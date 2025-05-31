Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 9,914 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

