Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 151.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 433,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,367 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FIGS were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FIGS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in FIGS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in FIGS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FIGS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FIGS Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE FIGS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Stories

