Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

FOLD opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

