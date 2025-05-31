Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,413 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.60% of Ballard Power Systems worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 400,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 135,752 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 162,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,695 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

BLDP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $407.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.68. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 357.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

