Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $161,486,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,021,000 after buying an additional 99,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 567,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $138.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.91.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,360. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

