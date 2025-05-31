Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 2,078 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 443,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 826,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,364 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

