Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 3,899 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of MGE Energy worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 86,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in MGE Energy by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,510 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,556,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

