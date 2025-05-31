Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 50,271 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $562,666.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,097,669.15. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,771 shares of company stock valued at $803,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jones Trading raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.35.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.13). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

