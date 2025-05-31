Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 7,556 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 94,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.06%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

