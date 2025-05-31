Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of NewMarket as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,389,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,938,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Up 1.3%

NEU opened at $644.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.57. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $653.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,989.94. This represents a 46.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

