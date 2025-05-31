Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,213 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SNPS opened at $460.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.46 and a 200-day moving average of $486.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.64.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

