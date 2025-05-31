Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,565 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,816,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,444,000 after buying an additional 778,021 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $41,569,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,581,000. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 566,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 145,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $20,271,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of TS opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $40.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

