Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301,112 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 186,452 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 89,899 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,525. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $57.25 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

