Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,244 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 86,267 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,835,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,416,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,640,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 770,932 shares during the period.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE FL opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $24.00 price target on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.