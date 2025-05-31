Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,189 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock

HAFC opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Hanmi Financial Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

