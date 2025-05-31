Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 2.0%

Oppenheimer stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $367.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

