Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.66 Million Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,468 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of Endeavour Silver worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 1.4%

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

