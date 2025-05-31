Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.74 Million Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $119.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $139.98.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.