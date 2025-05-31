Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.74 Million Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.349 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSAC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

