Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 84,272 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.61% of Kearny Financial worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of KRNY opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $388.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.71 million.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.60%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

