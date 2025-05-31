Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.83 Million Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 159.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,769 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.50% of Astronics worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $31.27 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $205.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,794.30. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

