Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 625,567 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $315,220,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

