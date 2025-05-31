Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,164 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

