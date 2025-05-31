Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,643 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.79% of AngioDynamics worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,938.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.16 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $412.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 79.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

