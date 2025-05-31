Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,157 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 2.0%

KRC stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at $440,484.48. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

