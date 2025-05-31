Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.95 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,745 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of WNS worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS opened at $58.03 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.