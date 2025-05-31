Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,468 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.61% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1,102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 393,572 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 195,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $27,145.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CLW stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $467.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.16. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

See Also

