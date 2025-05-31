Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.02 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erik Aldag acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,820.65. This represents a 30.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $56.83 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

