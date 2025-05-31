Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.03 Million Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,384 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CF Capital LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,132,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $661.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

