Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,579 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,039,000 after purchasing an additional 304,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,819 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE FR opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

