Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,855,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FedEx by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.29 and a 200-day moving average of $252.49. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

