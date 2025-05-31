Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

