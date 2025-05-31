Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $2.70 Million in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of BATS:XVV opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

