Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.9%

APOG opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

