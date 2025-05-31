Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

ILCB stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

