Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 275,000 Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth $9,236,000.

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WLAC stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

About Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on July 3, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

