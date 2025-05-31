Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Funko by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,542,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,939 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Funko by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 451,806 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 404,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, CEO Cynthia W. Williams sold 47,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,109.86. This represents a 59.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $132,861.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,010.48. The trade was a 41.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,801 shares of company stock worth $474,227. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.85. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

