Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 106,892 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $810,544,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,654,000 after acquiring an additional 941,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after acquiring an additional 893,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,231,000 after acquiring an additional 522,531 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,523,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,417,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

